Benchmark indices rose almost a percent each despite high volatility during the week ended May 7. While continuously rising COVID cases in India worries the investors, positive global cues provided some support. Last week, BSE Sensex added 424.11 points (0.86 percent) to close at 49,206.47, while the Nifty50 rose 192.1 points (1.31 percent) to end at 14,823.2 levels. Here is what analysts are expecting on the Street this week.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments | The Nifty has held 14,700 smartly. We need to see if these levels can hold on May 10 as well; if it can, we should be headed towards 15,200. If not, we will retrace back to the support levels of 14,400. Holding 14,400 is imperative for the Nifty in the coming week.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research | The rally might continue till the level of 14,900. Though it is subject to further price action but if the market breaks the level of 14,900 and sustains above the level, a new bullish rally will take place till the levels of 15,200. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD support the upside move and indicate potential upside from the current market level.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | The coming week is a short one but market may still find it difficult to hold the ground and can sway directionless within a range. A host of economic data are expected this week. However, these numbers can be taken with a pinch of salt given that markets are forward looking and the data is of the past. Investors are suggested to remain invested and increase allocation to equities on every healthy correction.