Earnings, auto sales data, rising COVID cases to drive market this week: Experts

Benchmark indices posted ended 2 percent higher in the week ended April 30 on the back of decent earnings performance from the Indian Inc. The BSE Sensex added 903.91 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 48,782.36 and while the Nifty50 rose 289.75 points, or 2 percent, to end at 14,631.1 levels. Here's what experts have to say about this week:

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities | On the downside, Nifty has good support at 14580-14500. A break below could take the index to 14200 zone. Meanwhile, resistance is placed at 14730-14810 zone. We may see profit-booking again around these levels.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President (Equity Technical Research), Kotak Securities | Supports would be 14600, 14500 and 14300. On the higher side, 14850 and 15000 would be major obstacles. On the dismissal of 15050, Nifty would rally to 15500 levels. In the coming week, we would see further bullishness in pharmaceuticals, commodities and PSU stock. The value buying should emerge in private banks.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | We expect volatility to remain high in the coming week. First, participants will react to Reliance Industries' results which came in after market hours on Friday. Besides, monthly auto sales numbers will also start pouring in from May 1. In the following session, the election results of the 5 states will also be the focus on May 2. On the economy front, Markit Manufacturing PMI and Markit Services PMI data are scheduled on May 3 and May 5 respectively. Needless to say, updates related to COVID cases, vaccine drive and global cues will also be closely tracked.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities | Indian markets could face headwinds on every rise because of the looming negatives and threat to earnings. One can stay cautious and look to have a buy on dips strategy for future investments. Going ahead more states may extend curbs to controls the virus. The staggered state level restriction and mini lockdowns this time is having a bigger impact on the services sector and a lesser impact on the manufacturing sector. We will certainly see GDP growth estimates and earnings estimates getting cut over the next 2-3 months. A persistent rise in commodity prices could be another threat that could hit the margins of manufacturing companies.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | Domestic bourses in the following week are expected to be influenced by dual factors: quarterly results and further restrictions on increasing COVID cases. Volatility may also rise as markets are asymmetric in nature and positive news can move the needle to some extent but any bad news can turn to be extremely brutal given the valuations are frothy. Long term investors are suggested to continue with their investments in marquee names in a staggered manner.