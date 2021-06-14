DHFL shares trading suspended: A look at some other well-known companies that were banned

A stock can be suspended from the exchanges due to non-compliance with regulations. Once suspended, the stock is no longer traded on the exchanges. The suspension of a company's stock may have bearing on its value but it doesn't necessarily mean that the value of the shares is zero. It only means they are not allowed to trade on an exchange(s). Suspension of a company from trading, by the exchange, might be due to several reasons but if the suspended company complies with all regulations, the suspension may be revoked and the shares could start trading again. Here is a list of top companies that were suspended from trading on bourses in the past:

DHFL | BSE and NSE have suspended the trading in equity shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The ban will come into effect from June 14, both the exchanges noted in their respective circulars. The BSE and NSE circulars added that the DHFL on June 9 stated that "no value was attributable to the equity shares as per the liquidation value of the company estimated by registered valuers appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016". The stocks continued to be traded on both the exchanges despite the company formally informing the exchanges that the worth of equity shares is zero.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | The bank in an exchange filing on November 26, 2020, informed that NSE and BSE will suspend trading on the shares. This came after the Union Cabinet on November 25, 2020, approved the merger of the bank with DBS Bank India. From November 27, 2020, the 94-year-old Karur-headquartered LVB ceased to exist officially and was merged with DBS Bank India, a subsidiary of DBS Bank, Singapore. The RBI had superseded LVB's board on November 17, 2020, after the private sector lender was placed under a moratorium. Meanwhile, the government issued a gazette notification which notified the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (Amalgamation with DBS Bank India Limited) Scheme, 2020.

Uttam Value Steels | The company was delisted from both the exchanges, NSE and BSE on November 20, 2020, as per the resolution plan of the US-based hedge fund CarVal Investors-led consortium. The company said the entire issue, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company as on the date of the NCLT order, including the equity shares and the preference share, shall stand cancelled without any payout. The public shareholding accounted for 54 percent as of June quarter of 2020.

Binani Industries | The BSE suspended trading of the company from November 4, 2019, for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results, among others. The exchange said that the company had not submitted the financial results for March and June quarter and/or not paid the fine amount levied for such non-compliance.

Manpasand Beverages | The stock exchanges suspended trading in shares of Manpasand Beverages. BSE said that the company had not submitted the financial results for March and June quarters and/or not paid the fine amount levied for such non-compliance. Consequently, trading in securities of the company was suspended with effect from November 4, 2019 on account of "non-compliance with Regulation 33 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for two consecutive quarters - March 2019 and June 2019".