Check out how sectors performed in October-December quarter in last 10 years

There are hopes that the upcoming festival season could be beneficial to some sectors. To understand if there was a pertinent trend, Moneycontrol analysed sectoral performances during the October-December quarter for the last 10 years. The auto, healthcare, and metal indices stood out the best performers, giving positive returns for seven of the 10 years. However, the star performer in 2020, the IT index, has historically been poor, maintaining a positive return in only four years. (Data Source: ACE Equity)