Check out how sectors performed in October-December quarter in last 10 years

Take a look at how companies from various sectors have matched up with each other, delivering positive returns for investors in the third quarter of the financial year, from 2010-2019. Moneycontrol News There are hopes that the upcoming festival season could be beneficial to some sectors. To understand if there was a pertinent trend, Moneycontrol analysed sectoral performances during the October-December quarter for the last 10 years. The auto, healthcare, and metal indices stood out the best performers, giving positive returns for seven of the 10 years. However, the star performer in 2020, the IT index, has historically been poor, maintaining a positive return in only four years. (Data Source: ACE Equity) BSE Auto | During the October-December quarter the Auto index remained positive seven out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: 10%, 2018: -3%, 2017: 11%, 2016: -9%, 2015: 6%, 2014: 5%, 2013: 11%, 2012: 10%, 2011: -4%, and 2010: 7%. BSE Healthcare | During the October-December quarter the Healthcare index remained positive seven out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: 7%, 2018: -7%, 2017: 10%, 2016: -9%, 2015: -5%, 2014: 2%, 2013: 5%, 2012: 8%, 2011: 0%, and 2010: 12%. BSE Metal | During the October-December quarter the Metal index remained positive seven out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: 15%, 2018: -11%, 2017: 10%, 2016: 4%, 2015: 8%, 2014: -6%, 2013: 19%, 2012: 5%, 2011: -15%, and 2010: 4%. BSE Bankex | During the October-December quarter the Banking index remained positive six out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: 12%, 2018: 9%, 2017: 7%, 2016: -6%, 2015: -2%, 2014: 22%, 2013: 19%, 2012: 9%, 2011: -16%, and 2010: -5%. BSE FMCG | During the October-December quarter the FMCG index remained positive six out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: -3%, 2018: 3%, 2017: 9%, 2016: -4%, 2015: 2%, 2014: 2%, 2013: -4%, 2012: 7%, 2011: 3%, and 2010: -1%. BSE Oil & Gas| During the October-December quarter the Oil & Gas index remained positive six out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: 1%, 2018: -7%, 2017: 10%, 2016: 7%, 2015: 10%, 2014: -8%, 2013: 8%, 2012: -2%, 2011: -11%, and 2010: 1%. BSE Consumer Durables | During the October-December quarter the consumer durables index remained positive six out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: -3%, 2018: 8%, 2017: 29%, 2016: -10%, 2015: 11%, 2014: -2%, 2013: 1%, 2012: 11%, 2011: -17%, and 2010: 1%. BSE Power | During the October-December quarter the Power index remained positive five out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: -0.4%, 2018: 4%, 2017: 8%, 2016: 0%, 2015: 6%, 2014: 6%, 2013: 12%, 2012: -3%, 2011: -16%, and 2010: -8%. BSE Realty | During the October-December quarter the Realty index remained positive five out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: 15%, 2018: 6%, 2017: 26%, 2016: -16%, 2015: -4%, 2014: -2%, 2013: 22%, 2012: 14%, 2011: -22%, and 2010: -23%. BSE Capital Goods | During the October-December quarter the Capital Goods index remained positive four out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: -9%, 2018: 10%, 2017: 11%, 2016: -6%, 2015: -7%, 2014: 8%, 2013: 33%, 2012: -1%, 2011: -25%, and 2010: -4%. BSE IT | During the October-December quarter the IT index remained positive four out of 10 times. The index performance in the same period for the year 2019: -1%, 2018: -10%, 2017: 13%, 2016: -1%, 2015: -4%, 2014: -1%, 2013: 16%, 2012: -4%, 2011: 9%, and 2010: 15%. First Published on Oct 20, 2020 11:05 am