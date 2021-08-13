Buzzing Stocks: Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, Page Industries and other stocks in news today

Results Today | Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, NBCC (India), NHPC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind, Burger King India, Sun TV Network, Allcargo Logistics, Archies, D B Corp, Gayatri Projects, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, GMR Infrastructure, Godfrey Phillips India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IL&FS Investment Managers, Inox Wind Energy, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, Madhucon Projects, Maharashtra Seamless, Mawana Sugars, Orbit Exports, Orchid Pharma, Petronet LNG, SEAMEC, Sintex Industries, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Suzlon Energy, Tide Water Oil (INDIA), Ucal Fuel Systems, Uttam Galva Steels, Visa Steel, Vivimed Labs and ZEE Learn to announce results on August 13.

Tata Steel | The company’s Q1 net profit at Rs 9,768.3 crore versus loss of Rs 4,648.1 crore and revenue was at Rs 53,371.8 crore versus Rs 25,474.5 crore, YoY.

Ashok Leyland | The company’s Q1 net loss at Rs 282.3 crore versus loss of Rs 388 crore and revenue was at Rs 2,951 crore versus Rs 650.9 crore, YoY .

Hero MotoCorp | The company’s Q1 net profit was at Rs 365.4 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore and revenue was up 84.7 percent at Rs 5,487 crore versus Rs 2,971.5 crore, YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company's Q1 net profit was down 1.7 percent at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 783.2 crore and revenue was down 3.8 percent at Rs 5,702 crore versus Rs 5,924.8 crore, YoY.

Page Industries | The company has posted net profit at Rs 10.9 crore versus loss of Rs 39.6 crore and revenue was up 76.1 percent at Rs 501.5 crore versus Rs 284.8 crore, YoY.

Jubilant Food Works | CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on the commercial paper programme of the company at CRISIL A1+.

HCC | The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 179.9 crore in Q1 FY22, against loss of Rs 409.3 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue was at Rs 2,503.3 crore against Rs 1,689.8 crore, YoY.

GMM Pfaudler | The company has reported loss of Rs 18.4 crore versus profit of Rs 19.2 crore, while revenue was at Rs 65.16 crore against Rs 15.44 crore, YoY.

HPL Electric & Power | The company appoints Manoj Dugar as the chief financial officer.

Eicher Motors | The company's Q1 net profit was at Rs237.1 crore against loss of Rs 55.2 crore and revenue was at Rs 1,974.3 crore versus Rs 818.2 crore, YoY.

Dish TV | The company reported June quarter net profit at Rs 50.24 crore against Rs 75.94 crore, YoY.