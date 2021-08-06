Buzzing Stocks: Rate-sensitives, Cipla, RIL and other stocks in news today

Results on August 6 | Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, APL Apollo Tubes, Asian Granito India, AU Small Finance Bank, Balkrishna Industries, BASF India, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Berger Paints India, Graphite India, Indigo Paints, JK Tyre & Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, Sandhar Technologies, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Power Company, Torrent Power, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Voltas, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will release quarterly earnings on August 6.

Results on August 7 | Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Affle (India), Amber Enterprises India, Atul Auto, DCB Bank, Dodla Dairy, Dollar Industries, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jaiprakash Associates, Quick Heal Technologies, and VRL Logistics will release quarterly earnings on August 7.

The three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting has begun on August 4 and the rate-setting panel will announce its decision on August 6. It is extremely unlikely that the MPC will tinker with rates and move either way on the rate stance. A majority of the economists Moneycontrol spoke to expect no change in rates or MPC's policy stance. High inflation and uncertain growth scenario will likely force the policymakers to continue on a wait-and-watch mode for more cues, they said. Rate-sensitive stocks including banks, realty and auto will be in focus. Names like SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Sobha among other names will be in focus.

Gokaldas Exports | Pramerica Mutual Fund acquired 2,96,323 equity shares in the company at Rs 218.62 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

SBI Life Insurance Company | CA Emerald Investments sold 1.9 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 1,130 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Adani Power | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore YoY.

Accelya Solutions India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 18.35 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 3.55 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 85.72 crore from Rs 62.83 crore YoY.

Ador Welding | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 6.75 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 0.19 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 127.88 crore from Rs 54.91 crore YoY.

Quess Corp | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 44.63 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.45 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 298.69 crore from Rs 240.94 crore YoY.

Cipla | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 714.72 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 577.91 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,504.35 crore from Rs 4,346.16 crore YoY.

Honeywell Automation India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 91.53 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 98.08 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 683.20 crore from Rs 736.23 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 433.24 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 355.40 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,935.72 crore from Rs 2,542.84 crore YoY.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries | The Government of India, the Patent Office has granted patent for 'Process For Preparation of Azoxystrobin in High Yields' to the company for a term of 20 years from September 27, 2016.

ITD Cementation India | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 17.95 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 16.95 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 825.53 crore from Rs 399.42 crore YoY.

Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures invested Rs 20 crore in equity shares of Neolync Solutions. A further investment of up to Rs 40 crore, subject to Neolync achieving agreed milestones, is expected to be completed by March 2023. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Palm Jewels | The company has received a work order of Rs 2 crore for supply of gold and silver chains and bracelets including other various jewellery items.

EKI Energy Services | The company has agreed to acquire 51 percent shares of Sustainplus Rise, from promoters.