Buzzing Stocks: HDFC, Tata Motors, Britannia and other stocks in news today

Tata Motors: The company's sales in the domestic and international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

Escorts: Agri Machinery Segment in July 2021 sold 6,564 tractors, the highest ever July sales and registered a growth of 23.3% against 5,322 tractors sold in July 2020.

Eicher Motors: The Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles sold 4,271 vehicles in July 2021, up 95.6% compared to 2,184 vehicles sold in July 2020.

Britannia Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 387 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 542.7 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 3,403.5 crore from Rs 3,421 crore YoY.

IRCTC: The board will consider sub-division of shares on August 12.

Bandhan Bank: The bank reported sharply lower profit at Rs 373.1 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 549.8 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 2,114.1 crore from Rs 1,811.5 crore YoY.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The company reported sharply lower profit at Rs 12 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 58 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income increased to Rs 461 crore from Rs 404 crore YoY.

Cholamandalam Investment: Board approved raising up to Rs 28,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 326.80 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 430.93 crore in Q1FY21, revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,466.89 crore from Rs 2,113.63 crore YoY.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The company raised $2.25 billion via bonds under Medium-Term Note Plan.

UPL: The company reported higher profit at Rs 749 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 653 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 8,515 crore from Rs 7,833 crore YoY.

Mangalore Chemicals: Sageone Investment Advisors LLP sold 15,85,101 equity shares in the company at Rs 82.29 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: BC India Investments sold additional 25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 52.5 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tejas Networks: Panatone Finvest acquired 1,56,97,667 equity shares in the company at Rs 257.99 per share, whereas Cascade Capital Management Mauritius sold 1.45 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 258 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.