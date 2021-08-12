Buzzing Stocks: Bata India, Global Spirits, Eicher Motors and other stocks in news today

Results on August 12 | Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashapura Minechem, Avanti Feeds, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dish TV India, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GR Infraprojects, HCC, HealthCare Global Enterprises, HUDCO, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IRCON International, IRCTC, JB Chemicals, KNR Constructions, Matrimony.com, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Minda Corporation, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Page Industries, Power Finance Corporation, RailTel Corporation of India, RCF, Redington (India), RITES, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Skipper, Sundram Fasteners, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, Trident, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Venus Remedies will release quarterly earnings on August 12.

Bata India | The company narrowed its loss to Rs 69.47 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 100.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 267 crore from Rs 135.1 crore YoY.

Globus Spirits | Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 9 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits and 238 Plan Associates LLC bought 1.8 lakh shares in the company at Rs 822.9 per share on the NSE. However, International Asset Reconstruction Company sold 10.8 lakh shares in the company at same price, the bulk deals data showed.

Timken India | HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.95 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,535.6 per share, whereas Tricot Investments was the seller for these shares on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MAS Financial Services | The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 36.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.59 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 147.73 crore from Rs 160.35 crore YoY.

Ugro Capital | The company reported lower profit at Rs 1.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 3.72 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 51.27 crore from Rs 30.78 crore YoY.

Essar Shipping | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 311.43 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 103.22 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 154.79 crore from Rs 149.40 crore YoY.

HeidelbergCement India | The company entered into Power Purchase Agreement, Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement with Lalganj Power (LPPL) for subscribing to 36,36,364 equity shares of Rs 10 each of LLPL at a premium of Rs 3.2 per share aggregating to Rs 4.8 crore in order to procure around 22 Gigawatt hours per annum of solar power under captive arrangement for operating its plant located at Madora, Uttar Pradesh.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company approved proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture company of PowerGrid, NTPC, PFC and REC.

Gandhi Special Tubes | The company determined the final buyback price of Rs 550 per equity share.

Prakash Pipes | Promoter Ved Prakash Agarwal acquired 20,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing stake to 15.26 percent from 15.18 percent earlier.

PTC India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 136.17 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 100.06 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 4,958.50 crore from Rs 4,630.78 crore YoY.

Calcom Vision | Promoters Sushil Kumar Malik HUF, Shashi Malik, Calcom Electronics and Prudent Infrastructures to sell 6,88,155 equity shares (6.53 percent stake) of Calcom Vision via offer for sale on August 12 and August 13.

Force Motors | The company registered a sales growth of 172 percent in the domestic market and 243 percent in exports during April - July 2021.

Orient Abrasives | The company reported higher profit at Rs 2.23 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.16 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 73.82 crore from Rs 61.67 crore YoY.