A look at the five famous scams in the history of Indian markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates the markets and creates bye-laws to build a transparent and safe ecosystem for investors. However, scamster or fraudsters manage to find loopholes in the system and exploit it to their benefit. There have been many scams in India. Market expert Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, compiled some of the famous scams in the history of Indian markets. Here’s a quick look at them:
The Harshad Mehta Scam | One of the biggest and most publicised scams in the Indian stock markets to date. Also known as the ‘Security Scam’ it was estimated at around Rs 3,500 crores. Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, raised funds from banks and illegally invested the same in stocks listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange between April 1991 and May 1992. As a result, the BSE Sensex rose from 1,194 points to around 4,500 points – a return of 274 percent. As the markets continued touching new highs, people started looking up to him as the ‘Big Bull’ and started buying stocks that he was investing in. Eventually, many retail investors had invested substantial amounts in stocks. In August 1992, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported a shortfall in government securities. This led to an investigation and exposed the Rs 3,500-crore fraud committed by Harshad Mehta. He was sent to prison in 1992 and died in 2001 in prison due to a cardiac arrest. Once the crisis had tided over, it was found that many shares held by Harshad were sold in the market on his behalf by getting them transferred to benami names. (Image: Reuters)
Ketan Parekh Scam | Ketan Parekh, a Chartered Accountant, worked with Harshad Mehta in the 90s in his firm Growmore Investments. Also known as the heir to Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh used similar techniques as Mehta to rig stock prices. Parekh took money from banks and financial institutions and illegally invested them in stocks to boost their price. He invested in a set of ten stocks called the K-10 stocks. These were Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited, Himachal Futuristic Communication, Mukta Arts, Tips, Pritish Nandy Communications, GTL, Zee Telefilms, PentaMedia Graphics, Crest Communications, and Aftek Infosys. Eventually, these K-10 stocks were hit by bears causing them to crash and causing massive losses to retail investors. Parekh’s fraud came to light in 2001 when the BSE Sensex lost 176 points and an investigation revealed his scam. Eventually, he sold off all his stocks causing a market crash. (Image: AFP)
Satyam Scam | In 2009, India saw the unfolding of its biggest corporate scam. The Chairman and other senior members of Satyam Computer Services Limited (SCSL) confessed to SEBI that the company’s accounts were manipulated to show an increase in sales and profits from the year 2003 to 2008. The fraud was estimated to be around Rs 7000 crores. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) froze the company’s accounts and filed relevant charge sheets, the markets panicked and Satyam’s stocks hit rock bottom. Eventually, the Chairman and several others were sent to prison and the company was taken over by the Mahindra Group and renamed Mahindra Satyam. (Image: Reuters)
National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) Scam | The NSEL was a commodity exchange allowing trade in agricultural and industrial commodities. Jignesh Shah was the promoter of the exchange. Like a stock exchange, in commodity exchange, the buyer and seller don’t know each other too. Once the trade is executed, the commodity is delivered to the buyer. NSEL attracted several retail investors by twisting rules to make the investments sound attractive and offered fixed returns on paired contracts. There were no commodities backing these contracts. The money that came in via the paired contracts stayed in the exchange and was used to carry out the scam. However, some traders were paid money to make them feel comfortable. At that time, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) realized this discrepancy and ordered the NSEL to stop any new orders. As the NSEL started paying its investors, soon it ran out of funds and started defaulting. The total amount of fraud was estimated at around Rs 5600 crores.
Nirav Modi Scam | The latest scam hitting the banking industry in India was the one done by a billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi who defrauded India’s second-largest public sector bank of more than Rs 11300 crores. He acquired fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) from a PNB bank branch in Mumbai and used them to get overseas credit from Indian lenders. In 2018, PNB informed SEBI and CBI regarding the detection of some unauthorized transactions and fraud in one of its branches to benefit a handful of account holders. When this information was released to the public, PNB’s shares were hit and the market turned bearish too. Unfortunately, before Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (Nirav Modi’s uncle and CMD of Gitanjali Gems) could be arrested, they fled the country and are yet to be brought to justice. (Image: The Telegraph)
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 07:32 am