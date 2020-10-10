A look at the five famous scams in the history of Indian markets

The Harshad Mehta Scam | One of the biggest and most publicised scams in the Indian stock markets to date. Also known as the ‘Security Scam’ it was estimated at around Rs 3,500 crores. Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, raised funds from banks and illegally invested the same in stocks listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange between April 1991 and May 1992. As a result, the BSE Sensex rose from 1,194 points to around 4,500 points – a return of 274 percent. As the markets continued touching new highs, people started looking up to him as the ‘Big Bull’ and started buying stocks that he was investing in. Eventually, many retail investors had invested substantial amounts in stocks. In August 1992, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported a shortfall in government securities. This led to an investigation and exposed the Rs 3,500-crore fraud committed by Harshad Mehta. He was sent to prison in 1992 and died in 2001 in prison due to a cardiac arrest. Once the crisis had tided over, it was found that many shares held by Harshad were sold in the market on his behalf by getting them transferred to benami names. (Image: Reuters)