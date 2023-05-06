Market ends flat amid volatility; FII extends support, DII turns sellers

1/9 The Indian equity market ended with no change in the highly volatile week ended May 5 amid mixed earnings and auto sales, FII buying, 4-month high manufacturing PMI and better GST collection.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex fell 58.15 points to finish at 61,054.29, and Nifty50 was down 4 points to close at 18,069.

3/9 BSE Mid-cap Index added 1.4 percent supported by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, New India Assurance Company, MRF, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, ABB India, TVS Motor Company, Rajesh Exports and Adani Power.

4/9 The BSE Small-cap index gained 1.3 percent with Rail Vikas Nigam, Vadilal Industries, Datamatics Global Services, Aurionpro Solutions, Take Solutions, Brightcom Group and TAAL Enterprises up 20-31 percent, while Radhe Developers (India), Manappuram Finance, Gallantt Ispat, The Bombay Dyeing Co, Entertainment Network India, Rushil Decor, GRM Overseas, Dishman Carbogen Amcis and Jindal Drilling Industries fell 10-19 percent.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Gainers were Interglobe Aviation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), One 97 Communications (Paytm), Siemens and Havells India, while losers were IndusInd Bank, Dabur India, HDFC Bank, Adani Wilmar and UPL.

6/9 Among BSE Sensex, Asian Paints added the most in terms of market cap followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Bharti Airtel lost most of their market cap.

7/9 Among sectors, Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 2 percent, Auto index was up 1 percent, and Nifty Energy added nearly 1 percent, while the Nifty Bank index shed 1 .3 percent.

8/9 The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their buying in the week ended May 5 as they bought equities worth Rs 5,527.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers as they sold equities worth Rs 2,735.25 crore.