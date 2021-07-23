Stellar performance | These stocks have clocked listing gains of over 50% since 2020

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Listing gain: 115 percent | The pharmaceutical stock opened with a bumper 115 percent premium over issue price on October 1, 2020. The stock listed at Rs 730.95 per share on the BSE, against its issue price of Rs 340 per share, meeting analysts' expectations.

Happiest Minds Technologies | Listing gain: 111 percent | The stock opened at Rs 351 on the BSE, reporting a 111 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 166.

GR Infraprojects | Listing gain: 103 percent | The company's shares witnessed strong demand in the secondary market as they listed with a 103 percent premium on July 19, 2021. The stock started the first day of trade at Rs 1,700, higher by Rs 863, against the issue price of Rs 837 on the BSE.

Route Mobile | Listing gain: 102 percent | The cloud communication services provider listed with a massive 102.3 percent premium on September 21, 2020. The stock started off the first session at Rs 708, against an issue price of Rs 350 per share, which was ahead of street expectations.

Clean Science and Technology | Listing gain: 98 percent | The specialty chemicals company’s share price opened with a massive 98 percent premium on July 19, 2021. The stock price started off at Rs 1,784.40 over the issue price of Rs 837 on the BSE.

Burger King India | Listing gain: 92 percent | The quick restaurant chain's shares had a strong opening premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14, 2020. The stock opened at Rs 115.35, against the issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE.