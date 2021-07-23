MARKET NEWS

Stellar performance | These stocks have clocked listing gains of over 50% since 2020

India’s leading food delivery startup Zomato gained over 60 percent on listing day. The Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering, which opened for subscription during July 14-16, got a stellar response, with the offer being subscribed 38.25 times. There have been at least 12 listings since January 2020 that saw gains of more than 50 percent. Take a look at some of them.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 09:52 PM IST
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Listing gain: 115 percent | The pharmaceutical industry opened with a bumper 115 percent premium over issue price on October 1, 2020. The stock listed at Rs 730.95 per shares on the BSE, against its issue price of Rs 340 per share, meeting analysts' expectations.
Happiest Minds Technologies | Listing gain: 111 percent | The stock opened at Rs 351 on the BSE, reporting a 111 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 166.
GR Infraprojects | Listing gain: 103 percent | The company's shares witnessed a strong demand in the secondary market as they listed with a 103 percent premium on July 19, 2021. The stock started the first day of trade at Rs 1,700, higher by Rs 863, against issue price of Rs 837 on the BSE.
Route Mobile | Listing gain: 102 percent | The cloud communication services provider, listed with a massive 102.3 percent premium on September 21, 2020. The stock started off the first session at Rs 708, against issue price of Rs 350 per share, which was ahead of street expectations.
Clean Science and Technology | Listing gain: 98 percent | Specialty chemicals company’s share price opened with a massive 98 percent premium on July 19, 2021. The stock price started off at Rs 1,784.40 over the issue price of Rs 837 on the BSE.
Burger King India | Listing gain: 92 percent | Quick restaurant chain's shares had a strong opening premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14, 2020. The stock opened at Rs 115.35, against issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE.
MTAR Technologies | Listing gain: 85 percent | Share of MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering solutions company, lists at 85 percent premium over issue price of Rs 575 per share on BSE on March 15, 2021.
first published: Jul 23, 2021 09:52 pm

