LIC IPO: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey's top takes on the mega public issue

Moneycontrol News

LIC to be India's biggest initial public offering ever. (Image: Moneycontrol)LIC price band at Rs 902-949 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)Size of the IPO at Rs 20,557 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)At upper end, government will garner around Rs 21,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)Government does not plan to launch LIC FPO till next year. (Image: Moneycontrol)For retail & employees, discount of Rs 40. (Image: Moneycontrol)Government to divest 3.5% stake by selling 22.13 crore shares. (Image: Moneycontrol)