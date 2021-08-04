IPO 'Nykaa' | Meet Falguni Nayar, the brain behind the beauty startup bracing for 4000-crore listing

Nykaa is one of the most unique startups to be hitting the public markets this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

It is the only woman-led unicorn to go public amid a rush of Internet IPOs in India. Promoters still hold a majority stake in the company & it is profitable.

Meet banker turned founder Falguni Nayar, the brain behind Nykaa. Born and raised in Mumbai, Falguni graduated from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, with a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. (Image: Nykaa Fashion)

She began her career as a consultant for the management consulting firm AF Ferguson & Co. (Image: Shutterstock)

In 1993, she joined the mergers & acquisitions team at Kotak Mahindra Group. In 2005, she was appointed as the Managing Director. After a 19 year stint at Kotak, Falguni gave up her hi-profile role to take the plunge into entrepreneurship.

She chose beauty & cosmetics, an underpenetrated segment in online commerce compared to electronics & mobiles. (Image: Nykaa)

She founded Nykaa, derived from the Sanskrit term for heroine, with a seed investment in April 2012. (Image: Shutterstock)

She was 49 years old and wanted to start up before turning 50.

Nykaa is currently one of India's leading online beauty retailers, with a growing offline presence. (Image: Nykaa)

Nykaa's subsidiaries sell everything from beauty and wellness products to fashion garments & accessories.

Apart from Falguni, her husband Sanjay Nayar, children- Adwaita and Anchit also hold key roles in the company.

It has now filed papers to raise Rs 4000 crore via an initial public offering.