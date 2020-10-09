IPO 2020: Does high subscription guarantee bumper listing?

IPOs which saw major interest also listed with major premiums on listing days. Moneycontrol News The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Rs 444 crore public issue will list on BSE and NSE as on 12 October 2020. It witnessed an overwhelming response from the investors as it was subscribed to 157.4 times, making it the hottest IPO of 2020 so far. The other IPOs which have also received huge responses were Happiest Minds Technologies and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, which were subscribed 150.98 times and 149.3 times respectively. Interestingly, both these stocks have seen bumper listing gains of over 100 percent. So does high subscription guarantee bumper listing? Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd | The company's IPO was subscribed to 150.98 times. The high net worth individual (HNI) portion got 351.46 times subscription while the retail and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 70.94 times and 77.43 times respectively. The IPO listed with a premium of 111 percent at Rs 351 as against the issue price of Rs 166 (Data Source: ACE Equity, Chittogarh). Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited | The company's IPO was subscribed to 149.3 times. The HNI portion got 449.14 times subscription while the retail and QIBs was subscribed 41.15 times and 113.54 times respectively. The IPO listed with a premium of 115 percent at Rs 730.95 as against the issue price of Rs 340. Rossari Biotech Ltd | The company's IPO was subscribed to 79.37 times. The HNI portion got 239.83 times subscription while the retail and QIBs was subscribed 7.23 times and 85.26 times respectively. The IPO listed with a premium of 58 percent at Rs 670 as against the issue price of Rs 425. Route Mobile Ltd | The company's IPO was subscribed to 73.3 times. The HNI portion got 192.81 times subscription while the retail and QIBs was subscribed 12.67 times and 89.76 times respectively. The IPO listed with a premium of 102 percent at Rs 708 as against the issue price of Rs 350. Computer Age Management Services Ltd | The company's IPO was subscribed to 46.99 times. The HNI portion got 111.85 times subscription while the retail and QIBs was subscribed 5.54 times and 73.18 times respectively. The IPO listed with a premium of 23 percent at Rs 1518 as against the issue price of Rs 1230. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd | The company's IPO was subscribed to 26.54 times. The HNI portion got 45.23 times subscription while the retail and QIBs was subscribed 2.5 times and 57.18 times respectively. The IPO listed with a discount of 13 percent at Rs 658 as against the issue price of Rs 755. Angel Broking Ltd | The company's IPO was subscribed to 3.94 times. The HNI portion gets 0.69 times subscription while the retail and QIBs were subscribed 4.31 times and 5.74 times respectively. The IPO listed with a discount of 10 percent at Rs 275 against the issue price of Rs 306. First Published on Oct 9, 2020 10:01 am