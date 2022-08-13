India@75 | Then and Now: Population, sex ratio, literacy rate and more

Moneycontrol News

India@75 | A snapshot of India's population, sex ratio, literacy rate, and other key details in 1947 and 2022India@75 | In 1951, India's population was 361 million and in 2022, the population is 1.4 billion.India@75 | The number of females per 1,000 males was 946 in 1951 and was 1,020 during 2019-2021.India@75 | The literacy rate among males in 1951 was 27.16% and 84.4% between 2019 and 2021.India@75 | The literacy rate among females in 1951 was 8.86% and was at 71.5 % during 2019-2021.India@75 | India's share in global GDP was 3% in 1947 and 7% in 2019.India@75 | India's crude steel production was 1.2 million tonnes in 1947 and surged to 118 million tonnes in 2021.India@75 | India's total road network was 40,000 km in 1951 and increased to 63,71,847 km during 2020-21.India@75 | India's total railway network was 53,596 route km in 1950 and was at 68,000 route km in 2021.India@75 | Total registered vehicles were 0.3 million in 1950 and 295.8 million in 2019.