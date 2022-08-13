India@75 | Then and Now: Population, sex ratio, literacy rate and more

India@75 | From 0.3 million registered vehicles in 1950 to 295.8 million in 2019, from 1.2 million tonnes of crude steel in 1947 to 118 million tonnes in 2021... here is India in numbers
India@75 | A snapshot of India's population, sex ratio, literacy rate, and other key details in 1947 and 2022
India@75 | In 1951, India's population was 361 million and in 2022, the population is 1.4 billion.
India@75 | The number of females per 1,000 males was 946 in 1951 and was 1,020 during 2019-2021.
India@75 | The literacy rate among males in 1951 was 27.16% and 84.4% between 2019 and 2021.
India@75 | The literacy rate among females in 1951 was 8.86% and was at 71.5 % during 2019-2021.
India@75 | India's share in global GDP was 3% in 1947 and 7% in 2019.
India@75 | India's crude steel production was 1.2 million tonnes in 1947 and surged to 118 million tonnes in 2021.
India@75 | India's total road network was 40,000 km in 1951 and increased to 63,71,847 km during 2020-21.
India@75 | India's total railway network was 53,596 route km in 1950 and was at 68,000 route km in 2021.
India@75 | Total registered vehicles were 0.3 million in 1950 and 295.8 million in 2019.