1/5 The G20 will have its annual summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. It will be the culmination of all G20 processes and discussions held during India's leadership. (Image: NW18 Creative)

2/5 The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the world's leading platform for international economic cooperation, consisting of 19 countries and the European Union, which represent the world's major established and growing economies. (Image: NW18 Creative)

3/5 The main objective of the summit is policy cooperation among member countries to achieve global economic stability and long-term growth as well as to push for financial regulations that lower risks and help to avoid future financial crises. It also helps to build a new international financial architecture. (Image: NW18 Creative)

4/5 The 2024 Summit will be held in Brazil from July 12-14. Following India, Brazil will assume the G20 chairmanship, followed by South Africa in 2025. (Image: NW18 Creative)