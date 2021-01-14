In pictures: 5 affordable electric vehicles that may reshape Indian auto sector

The compact electrified variant of the popular XUV300 was showcased last year as part of the 2020 Auto Expo. The model will cost at least Rs 13 lakh, reported CNBC-TV18 . (PC-Mahindra Electric)

Maruti Suzuki's one of the most popular variant WagonR's EV variant may cost approximately Rs 8 lakh. (PC-CarDekho.com)

The Tata Motors near-production-ready version of the H2X Micro SUV revealed the EV during the 89th Geneva International Motor Show back in 2019. This SUV is expected to be priced at least Rs 5.5 lakh. (PC-CarKhabri)

This is the second electric vehicle to hit the market soon. The new variant of popular Altroz is expected to around Rs 10 lakh and will use Tata’s Ziptron powertrain and the lithium-ion battery pack has a target range of 250-300km. (PC-Automobile DG)