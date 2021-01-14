MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

In pictures: 5 affordable electric vehicles that may reshape Indian auto sector

With business magnate Elon Musk launched an Indian subsidiary aiming to create a much-awaited manufacturing plant and R&D unit in India, the electric vehicles market gained momentum in the Indian auto sector arena. Here's a look at some pocket-friendly EVs expected to be launched this year.

Saurav Mukherjee
January 14, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST
The compact electrified variant of the popular XUV300 was showcased last year as part of the 2020 Auto Expo. The model will cost at least Rs 13 lakh, reported CNBC-TV18. (PC-Mahindra Electric)
The compact electrified variant of the popular XUV300 was showcased last year as part of the 2020 Auto Expo. The model will cost at least Rs 13 lakh, reported CNBC-TV18. (PC-Mahindra Electric)
Maruti Suzuki's one of the most popular varient WagonR's EV varient may cost approximately Rs 8 lakh. (PC-CarDekho.com)
Maruti Suzuki's one of the most popular variant WagonR's EV variant may cost approximately Rs 8 lakh. (PC-CarDekho.com)
The Tata Motors near-production-ready version of the H2X Micro SUV revealed the EV during the 89th Geneva International Motor Show back in 2019. This SUV is expected to be priced at least Rs 5.5 lakh. (PC-CarKhabri)
The Tata Motors near-production-ready version of the H2X Micro SUV revealed the EV during the 89th Geneva International Motor Show back in 2019. This SUV is expected to be priced at least Rs 5.5 lakh. (PC-CarKhabri)
This is the second electric vehicle to hit the market soon. The new variant of popular Altroz is expected to around Rs 10 lakh, and will use Tata’s Ziptron powertrain and the lithium-ion battery pack has a target range of 250-300km. (PC-Automobile DG)
This is the second electric vehicle to hit the market soon. The new variant of popular Altroz is expected to around Rs 10 lakh and will use Tata’s Ziptron powertrain and the lithium-ion battery pack has a target range of 250-300km. (PC-Automobile DG)
The eKUV100 was launched in its production guise at the Auto Expo last February at a very attractive price of Rs 8.25 lakh. M&M car would deliver a range of 130-150km on a single charge. (PC-Shifting gears)
The eKUV100 was launched in its production guise at the Auto Expo last February at a very attractive price of Rs 8.25 lakh. M&M car would deliver a range of 130-150km on a single charge.
(PC-Shifting gears)
Saurav Mukherjee
TAGS: #auto sector #Business #electric vehicles #Indian auto sector #Slideshow
first published: Jan 14, 2021 07:10 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.