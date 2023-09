1/9 According to ANI reports, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive on September 8 at 1.40 pm and MOS Ashwini Choubey is in charge of receiving him. (Image: AP)

2/9 US President Joe Biden will also arrive on September 8 at 6.55 pm and will be received by Minister of State VK Singh. (Image: AP)

3/9 MOS Darshana Jardosh will be receiving Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 12:30 pm on Friday. (Image: PTI)

4/9 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also expected to arrive a day before the Summit starts, at 2.15 pm and will be welcomed by MoS Choubey. (Image: AP)

5/9 The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni will touch down Delhi at 6:20 am on Friday, September 8 and will be received by MOS Shobha Karadlaje. (Image: AP)

6/9 As per sources, China's Premier Li Qiang will also reach the national capital at 7:45 on September 8 and is scheduled to be received by MOS Gen (retd.) VK Singh. (Image: AP)

7/9 At 6:15 pm., Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to arrive on Friday and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar will welcome him. (Image: AP)

The presidents of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he arrives at 8 am. (Image: AP)