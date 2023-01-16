In Pics | Davos A-listers who're in attendance this year

1/5

Moneycontrol News

Makhtar Diop, IFC's Managing Director and Executive Vice President is expected to attend Davos 2023. He will be addressing the current fragile economic conditions and tangible solutions, particularly for emerging countries. Image Credits: Twitter/@Diop_IFCSanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland will join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting on 16-20 January to discuss the security ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image Credits: Twitter/@wefYoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea will be joining the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting on 16-20 January in Davos, Switzerland. Image Credits: Twitter/@wefAmerican Journalist Samantha Power will be attending the Annual Meet where she hopes to deepen the partnership of USAID across the private sector to help unlock solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Image Credits: Twitter/@wefA high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, to enhance international cooperation and design joint solutions to today's geopolitical, social, economic, and human development challenges. Image Credits: Saudi Arabia Media Centre