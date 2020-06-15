In pics | Skewed trade balance: India depends on China for these crucial products

China is one of the leading trade partners of India. Let’s take a look at some of the items for which India relies on the neighbouring country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in India as the nationwide tally crossed 3 lakh infections, killing more than 9,000. India has ramped up production of essential gear such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, testing kits, ventilators and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to meet domestic requirements due to the restrictions imposed on imports. China is one of the leading trade partners of India, constituting 9 percent of India's total exports and 18 percent of total merchandise imports. Let’s take a look at some of the items for which India relies on China on the basis of the Ministry of Commerce and CRISIL data. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Electrical machinery | Imports from China, 2019: 34 percent | Items India imports from China: Transmission apparatus for radiotelephony, TV, cameras; electrical transformers, microphones, headphones, loudspeakers, parts for television, radio and radar apparatus. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Nuclear reactor | Imports from China, 2019: 18 percent. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Organic chemicals | Imports from China, 2019: 10 percent. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Gems/Jewellery | Imports from China, 2019: 6 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/10 Plastic goods | Imports from China, 2019:4 percent | Items India imports from China: Dispenser pumps, toys, rubber etc. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Fertilisers | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | India imports diammonium phosphate, a crucial element in fertilisers to boost crop yield, from the neighbouring country. Another type of plant nutrient, urea, favoured by Indian farmers, is also supplied by China. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Medical equipment | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Items India imports from China: Personal protective equipment, ventilators, N95 masks and other medical kits. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Auto components | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Items India imports from China: Drive transmission, steering, electricals, interiors, brake systems and engine components. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Iron and Steel | Imports from China, 2019: 4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol). First Published on Jun 15, 2020 05:43 pm