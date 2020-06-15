In pics | Skewed trade balance: India depends on China for these crucial products

The coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in India as the nationwide tally crossed 3 lakh infections, killing more than 9,000. India has ramped up production of essential gear such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, testing kits, ventilators and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to meet domestic requirements due to the restrictions imposed on imports. China is one of the leading trade partners of India, constituting 9 percent of India's total exports and 18 percent of total merchandise imports. Let’s take a look at some of the items for which India relies on China on the basis of the Ministry of Commerce and CRISIL data. (Image: Reuters)