Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Skewed trade balance: India depends on China for these crucial products

China is one of the leading trade partners of India. Let’s take a look at some of the items for which India relies on the neighbouring country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
China is India's one of the leading trade partners and constitutes 9 percent of India's total export and 18 percent of total merchandise imports. Let's take a look on some of the items for which India relies on China on the basis of the information by Ministry of Commerce and CRISIL. (Image: Reuters)
The coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in India as the nationwide tally crossed 3 lakh infections, killing more than 9,000. India has ramped up production of essential gear such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, testing kits, ventilators and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to meet domestic requirements due to the restrictions imposed on imports. China is one of the leading trade partners of India, constituting 9 percent of India's total exports and 18 percent of total merchandise imports. Let’s take a look at some of the items for which India relies on China on the basis of the Ministry of Commerce and CRISIL data. (Image: Reuters)

Electrical machinery | Imports from China, 2019: 34 percent | Items India imports from China: Transmission apparatus for radiotelephony, TV, cameras; electrical transformers, microphones, headphones, loudspeakers, parts for television, radio and radar apparatus. (Image: Reuters)
Electrical machinery | Imports from China, 2019: 34 percent | Items India imports from China: Transmission apparatus for radiotelephony, TV, cameras; electrical transformers, microphones, headphones, loudspeakers, parts for television, radio and radar apparatus. (Image: Reuters)

Nuclear reactor | Imports from China, 2019: 18 percent. (Image: PTI)
Nuclear reactor | Imports from China, 2019: 18 percent. (Image: PTI)

Organic chemicals | Imports from China, 2019: 10 percent. (Image: PTI)
Organic chemicals | Imports from China, 2019: 10 percent. (Image: PTI)

Gems/Jewellery | Imports from China, 2019: 6 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Gems/Jewellery | Imports from China, 2019: 6 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Plastic goods | Imports from China, 2019:4 percent | Items India imports from China: Dispenser pumps, toys, rubber etc. (Image: Reuters)
Plastic goods | Imports from China, 2019:4 percent | Items India imports from China: Dispenser pumps, toys, rubber etc. (Image: Reuters)

Fertilisers | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Imports of diammonium phosphate from China, a crucial element used in the fertilizer to boost yields of crops. Another type of plant nutrient, urea, favoured by Indian farmers is supplied by China. (Image: Reuters)
Fertilisers | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | India imports diammonium phosphate, a crucial element in fertilisers to boost crop yield, from the neighbouring country. Another type of plant nutrient, urea, favoured by Indian farmers, is also supplied by China. (Image: Reuters)

Medical Equipment | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Items India imports from China: Personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, N95 masks and other medical kits. (Image: Reuters)
Medical equipment | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Items India imports from China: Personal protective equipment, ventilators, N95 masks and other medical kits. (Image: Reuters)

Auto components | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Items India imports from China: Drive transmission, steering, electricals, interiors, brake systems and engine components. (Image: Reuters)
Auto components | Imports from China, 2019: 2 percent | Items India imports from China: Drive transmission, steering, electricals, interiors, brake systems and engine components. (Image: Reuters)

Iron & Steel | Imports from China, 2019: 4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Iron and Steel | Imports from China, 2019: 4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol).

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 05:43 pm

