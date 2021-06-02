MARKET NEWS

In pics | Top 10 strongest Indian brands braving COVID doldrums

Here is the list of the top 10 strongest Indian brands, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 2021 report.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
The total value of India’s top 100 brands has increased by 2 percent, from $162.1 billion in 2020 to $164.9 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 2021 report. This uplift in brand value over the course of the first year of the pandemic is an impressive feat given the global economic crisis following the implementation of lockdowns in March 2020, when business activity was brought to a halt, affecting both production and consumption. Sectors including IT, healthcare, utilities, chemicals, edutech, banking, and construction have proved their efficiency in supporting the economy. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The total value of India’s top 100 brands has increased by 2 percent, from $162.1 billion in 2020 to $164.9 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 2021 report. Sectors including IT, healthcare, utilities, chemicals, edutech, banking, and construction have proved their efficiency in supporting the economy. Jio has claimed the title of India’s strongest brand as well as the world’s strongest telecom brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 91.7 out of 100 and the elite AAA+ brand strength rating, says the report. Here is the list of the top 10 strongest Indian brands. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 10 | Company: Airtel | Brand Strength Index score: 83.0 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA- (Source: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Company: State Bank of India | Brand Strength Index score: 83.2 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA- (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 8 | Company: Kotak | Brand Strength Index score: 83.5 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA- (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 7 | Company: LIC | Brand Strength Index score: 84.1 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA- (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 6 | Company: Amul | Brand Strength Index score: 85.4 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 5 | Company: Britannia | Brand Strength Index score: 85.6 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 4 | Company: HDFC Bank | Brand Strength Index score: 87.3 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 3 | Company: Maruti Suzuki | Brand Strength Index score: 88.2 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 2 | Company: TAJ | Brand Strength Index score: 89.3 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 1 | Company: Jio | Brand Strength Index score: 91.7 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA+ (Image: Moneycontrol)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Slideshow
first published: Jun 2, 2021 02:51 pm

