In pics | Top 10 strongest Indian brands braving COVID doldrums

The total value of India’s top 100 brands has increased by 2 percent, from $162.1 billion in 2020 to $164.9 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 2021 report. Sectors including IT, healthcare, utilities, chemicals, edutech, banking, and construction have proved their efficiency in supporting the economy. Jio has claimed the title of India’s strongest brand as well as the world’s strongest telecom brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 91.7 out of 100 and the elite AAA+ brand strength rating, says the report. Here is the list of the top 10 strongest Indian brands. (Image: Moneycontrol)