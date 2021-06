The total value of India’s top 100 brands has increased by 2 percent, from $162.1 billion in 2020 to $164.9 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 2021 report. This uplift in brand value over the course of the first year of the pandemic is an impressive feat given the global economic crisis following the implementation of lockdowns in March 2020, when business activity was brought to a halt, affecting both production and consumption. Sectors including IT, healthcare, utilities, chemicals, edutech, banking, and construction have proved their efficiency in supporting the economy. Here are the top 10 most valuable Indian brands. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On Number 10 on the Most Valuable Brand list is Jio, up 50 percent to $4,815 million. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On number 9 is Mahindra Rise which is down 6.2 percent to $5,378 million. (Image: Shutterstock)

HCL is on 8 on the most valuable banking brand list which is down 13 percent to $5,524 million. (Image: Shutterstock)

On number 7 is State Bank of India (SBI) which is down 9.2 percent to $5,843 million. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On number 6 is Airtel which is up 36.1 percent to $6,069 million. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On number 5 of India’s most valuable brand is HDFC bank which is up 11.2 percent to $6,588 million. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries is on number 4 of the most valuable Indian brand list which is up 9.4 percent to $8138 million. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On number 3 is Infosys which is up 18.6 percent to $8,402 million. (Image: Reuters)

On number 2 is LIC, which is up 6.8 percent to $8,655 million. (Image: PTI)