These are the top 10 most attractive employers in the world

Here are the Top 10 most attractive employers in the world according to Universum's 2020 list. Moneycontrol News Universum which specialises in employer branding has released “World’s Most Attractive Employers” list for 2020. The list ranks firms based on how attractive they are for an employee, has created a list of 50 brands based on a survey conducted on over two lakh students from the world’s largest 12 economies. Here are the top 10 most attractive employers in the world according to Universum's list. (Image: Moneycontrol) Rank : 1 | Company: Google. (Image: AP) Rank 2 | Company: Apple (Image: Moneycontrol) Rank 3 | Company: Microsoft (Image: Reuters) Rank 4 | Company: Amazon (Image: Reuters) Rank 5 | Company: Deloitte (Image: Moneycontrol) Rank 6 | Company: Goldman Sachs (Image: Reuters) Rank: 7 | Company: Ernst & Young (Image: Reuters) Rank 8 | Company: PwC (Image: Reuters) Rank 9 | Company: JP Morgan Chase & Co (Source: Reuters) Rank 10 | Company: L'Oreal (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Oct 6, 2020 07:09 pm