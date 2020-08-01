In Pics | These startups bagged the bulk of investor money in July 2020

Here are the top 10 startups that received maximum funding in July 2020. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 More than 60 startups raised funds in July 2020. Among these, early-stage startups – 44 of them, took away a bulk of investor money. Here are the top 10 in terms of investments garnered during the month, according to data intelligence firm Tracxn. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 Zolo – The real estate startup bagged $56,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 MPOWERED – The solar solutions startup bagged $21,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (Image: MPOWERED) 4/11 Zetwerk – The manufacturing and supplier startup bagged $20,754,700 from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters) 5/11 BulBul – The social commerce startup bagged $8,700,000 in the latest round from investors. (Representative image: AP) 6/11 Hevo – The data platform received $8,000,000 from investors in the latest round.(Image: Reuters) 7/11 FlintoClass – The home pre-school solutions startup bagged $7,200,000 in the latest round from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters) 8/11 Magic Pin – Merchant interaction startup bagged $7,000,000 from investors. (Representative image: Reuters) 9/11 Blu Smart – Ride-hailing startup recieved $5,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters) 10/11 Entri, an exam preparation platform, got $3,055,500 in the latest round from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters) 11/11 Treebo Hotels got $3,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (image: Treebo). First Published on Aug 1, 2020 03:20 pm