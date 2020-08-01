App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These startups bagged the bulk of investor money in July 2020

Here are the top 10 startups that received maximum funding in July 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
More than 60 startups raised funds in July 2020. Among these, early stage startups – 44 of them, took away a bulk of investor money. Here are the top 10 in terms of investments garnered during the month, according to data intelligence firm Tracxn.
More than 60 startups raised funds in July 2020. Among these, early-stage startups – 44 of them, took away a bulk of investor money. Here are the top 10 in terms of investments garnered during the month, according to data intelligence firm Tracxn. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Zolo – The real estate startup bagged $56,000,000 in latest round from investors.
Zolo – The real estate startup bagged $56,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (Image: Reuters)

MPOWERED – Bagged $21,000,000 in latest round from investors.
MPOWERED – The solar solutions startup bagged $21,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (Image: MPOWERED)

Zetwerk – Bagged $20,754,700 in latest round from investors.
Zetwerk – The manufacturing and supplier startup bagged $20,754,700 from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters)

BulBul – Bagged $8,700,000 in latest round from investors.
BulBul – The social commerce startup bagged $8,700,000 in the latest round from investors. (Representative image: AP)

Hevo – The data platform bagged $8,000,000 in latest round from investors.
Hevo – The data platform received $8,000,000 from investors in the latest round.(Image: Reuters)

FlintoClass – The home pre-school solutions startup bagged $7,200,000 in latest round from investors.
FlintoClass – The home pre-school solutions startup bagged $7,200,000 in the latest round from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Magic Pin – Merchant interaction startup bagged $7,000,000 in latest round from investors.
Magic Pin – Merchant interaction startup bagged $7,000,000 from investors. (Representative image: Reuters)

Blu Smart – Ride hailing startup agged $5,000,000 in latest round from investors.
Blu Smart – Ride-hailing startup recieved $5,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Entri – The exam prep platform, bagged $3,055,500 in latest round from investors.
Entri, an exam preparation platform, got $3,055,500 in the latest round from investors. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Treebo Hotels – Bagged $3,000,000 in latest round from investors.
Treebo Hotels got $3,000,000 in the latest round from investors. (image: Treebo).

First Published on Aug 1, 2020 03:20 pm

