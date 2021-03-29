In Pics: These are the companies reopening offices

Countries across the world implemented lockdowns of varying timelines since March 2020 due to skyrocketing number of COVID-19 infections. Offices were shut and later brought online with revised work-from-home models and remote working options. A year later, here is a look at what corporates and institutions are doing to return employees to the workplace. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Uber is opening its new San Francisco headquarters tomorrow. The global ride-sharing giant will welcome a maximum of 20 percent employees to work on campus, on voluntary basis. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Another Silicon Valley mammoth, Microsoft is also reopening its headquarters to employees on a voluntary basis from tomorrow. The tech company is encouraging a hybrid work model. (Image Source: Reuters)

Meanwhile, Facebook is scheduled to re-open its headquarters for up to 10 percent staff capacity from May 10. Employees can work from office on a voluntary basis and the tech company will not be offering them its usual free food or commuter shuttles for health reasons. (Image Source: Reuters)

The New York City administration has mandated its municipal employees, who have so far been working from home, to return to the office from May 3. (Image Source: Reuters)

American financial company TIAA is working on a “grouping model” to sort employees into four categories – fully remote, mostly remote, mostly on-site and fully on-site. Staff will be informed about which categories they belong to within this quarter, but most will likely be allowed to work remotely till 2021-end at least. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

For summer interns on Wall Street, it will be a virtual experience as many firms have informed them to plan on working remotely this year. (Image Source: Reuters)

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many corporates to rethink their onsite and remote work models and policies. Of all executives surveyed, around 20 percent said their companies would reduce their office space over the next 12 months. (Image Source: Shutterstock)