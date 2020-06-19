In pics | The story of A380, the superjumbo everyone loved

As the convey of A380 aircraft's outsize parts, sometimes bigger than the buildings they crawled by, went through the French village of Levignac earlier this week, it was a bittersweet moment for the residents. Many had a lump in their throats. After all, it was the last such convey of what was the world's largest passenger airliner. How did one of the most popular aircraft ever come to an abrupt end? (Image: Reuters)