In Pics | Taliban captures Kandahar, Herat in Afghanistan

The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on August 12, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. (Image: AP)

Map shows areas controlled by Taliban. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest prizes yet for the Taliban, who have taken 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz. (Image: AP)

The capture of the city of Ghazni, meanwhile, cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital, Kabul, with the country’s southern provinces, all part of an insurgent push some 20 years after US and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.(Image: AP)

The Taliban delegation arrives for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, August 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

While Kabul itself isn’t directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and continue to press their offensive. (Image: AP)

U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrives for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, August 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)