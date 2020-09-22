Take a look at the top 10 Indian startups

LinkedIn has ranked the leading startups in India, which include companies in sectors such as online learning, financial technology and software services. Moneycontrol News The 2020 LinkedIn Top Startups list ranked companies on the basis of four metrics - employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees. To be included on the list, a company had to be 7 years old or younger, and have at least 50 employees. (Representative Image) No.1: upGrad | Headcount: 1,233 | Headquarters: Mumbai | Year founded: 2015 | According to LinkedIn, the edutech startup has not only seen an increase in its core MBA and data science verticals but also partnered with local universities to offer new courses. (Representative image) No.2: Cred | Headcount: 288 | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Year founded: 2018 | The Credit card rewards platform was quick in rolling out new products targeted at solving liquidity issues soon after the COVID-19 outbreak began in India, according to LinkedIn. (Representative image) No.3: Unschool | Headcount: 125 | Headquarters: Hyderabad | Year founded: 2019 | The platform’s Paid subscribers and revenues have risen nearly 10-fold since February, LinkedIn said. (Representative image) No.4: Unacademy | Headcount: 1,500 | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Year founded: 2015 | In 2020, Facebook-backed Unacademy became the second edutech startup to become a unicorn. a startup valued at over $1 billion. (Representative Image: Pixabay) No. 5: Whatfix | Headcount: 350 | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Year founded: 2014 | As remote work becomes the norm and more businesses go online, Whatfix sees strong tailwinds going ahead, LinkedIn said. (Representative image) No.6: RazorPay | Headcount: 796 | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Year founded: 2013 | According to LinkedIn utility payments on RazorPay have risen significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representative image) No.7: Zigram | Headcount: 86 | Headquarters: Gurugram | Year founded: 2018 | Amid the pandemic, Zigram is doubling down on engineering and product development in areas related to digital transformation, risk management and enhanced data asset quality, LinkedIn said. (Representative image) No.8: Yellow Messenger | Headcount: 310 | Headquarters: Bengaluru | Year founded: 2016 | In April 2020, the company raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.(Representative image) No.9: PeeSafe | Headcount : 150 | Headquarters: Gurugram | Year founded: 2017 | According to LinkedIn, the company has seen a spike in online sales since March, which offset a drop in footfall at physical stores. It rolled out products such as hand sanitisers, surface protectants and face masks amid the pandemic. (Representational Image: pexels.com) No.10: UrbanClap | Headcount: 1,300 | Headquarters: Gurugram | Year founded: 2014 | According to LinkedIn, the business has returned to pre-COVID levels for the company, driven by its home-based grooming, appliance repair and maintenance services. (Representative image) First Published on Sep 22, 2020 02:36 pm