In Pics: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit Delhi's Akshardham temple

1/8 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty reached the Akhshardham temple in Delhi on September 10 to offer prayers.

2/8 Ahead of their visit, the security arrangements around the temple were heightened with several police officials deployed.

3/8 Earlier on Friday, Sunak said he celebrated the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, but did not get a chance to celebrate Krishna Janmasthami, so he hoped to "make up for it" by visiting a temple.

4/8 Reportedly, the couple spent about an hour at the temple.

5/8 Additionally, Sunak went barefoot inside the temple -- a tradition followed by Hindus while visiting a temple.

6/8 In view of this, the director of the Akshardham temple said, “After meeting him, we felt like he is very close to Sanatana”.

7/8 In a conversation with India Today, the director also revealed that Sunak performed aarti at the temple, met the saints and offered flowers to all the idols in the temple. His wife also performed the puja.