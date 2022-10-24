In Pics | Rishi Sunak to be UK's first British Asian prime minister

Moneycontrol News

The once-imperial island kingdom is getting its first nonwhite prime minister. The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of color, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. (Image: News18 Creative)Rishi Sunak, who was the chancellor in Boris Johnson’s government and faced off with Liz Truss in the contest for the post of PM and lost, has been anointed by the Tories as their new candidate for 10 Downing Street. (Image: News18 Creative)Sunak was born in Southampton, on England’s south coast, in 1980 to Indian parents who were both born in East Africa. He grew up in a middle-class family, his father a family doctor and his mother a pharmacist. (Image: News18 Creative)He has described how his parents saved to pay for a private education, and he attended Winchester College, one of Britain’s toniest and most expensive boarding schools. (Image: News18 Creative)He worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs, 2001-2004, and as a hedge fund manager and lived in the US in 2009. (Image: News18 Creative)Returning to Britain, Sunak was elected to Parliament for the safe Tory seat of Richmond, in Yorkshire, in 2015. (Image: News18 Creative)He has served in several junior ministerial posts before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by Boris Johnson early in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. (Image: News18 Creative)On October 24, Sunak wins final round of Tory voting, to become Britain’s first prime minister of South Asian descent. (Image: News18 Creative)