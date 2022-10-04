In Pics | PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur tomorrow in Himachal

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate AIIMS, Bilaspur, and participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore and address a public meeting in the poll-bound state, an official statement said. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)The statement said Modi's vision and commitment to strengthening health services across the country is being showcased again with the inauguration of AIIMS, Bilaspur. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)The hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the PM Modi in October 2017, is being established under the central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state=of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds with 64 intensive care unit beds. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hour emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, and MRT. It also has Amrit Pharmacy, Jan Aushadhi Kendra and a 30-bed AYUSH block. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya) (Inputs from agencies)