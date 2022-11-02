In Pics | PM Modi to hand over around 3,000 new flats to slum dwellers in Delhi's Kalkaji

Moneycontrol News

PM Narendra Modi will hand over 3,024 newly constructed EWS (economically weaker section) flats at Kalkaji, Delhi to families who used to live earlier in Jhuggi Jhopris, on November 2. During the programme at Vigyan Bhawan here, the slum dwellers at Bhoomihin camp will be handed over keys to the flats, thereby giving them the ownership and a sense of security, a PMO statement said.The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the prime minister's vision to provide housing for all, it said. The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of slums, with proper amenities and facilities, as per the government release. (Image: ANI)Phase I of the project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crore and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, and Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen. Public amenities like community parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoir for hygienic water supply, have also been provided. (Image: ANI)The DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner. Under phase one, 3,024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. (Image: ANI)The slum at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. After vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in phase two, this vacated site will be utilised for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp. (Image: ANI)