In Pics: PM Modi meets Musk, Falguni Shah and attends Yoga Day during US visit

1/6 On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States for a state visit that was expected to mark a turning point in bilateral relations and deepen and broaden their cooperation. Since taking office as PM in 2014, Modi has travelled to the US five times, but this trip, which will last until June 24, will be his first with the status of a state visit. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 It is the third state visit by an Indian leader to the US, showing the growing ties between Washington and New Delhi and the distance they have come since being on opposing sides of the Cold War. Modi arrived in New York on June 20. Before departing for Washington on June 21, he attended various business meetings there and observed the International Day of Yoga. On June 21, he will share a private meal with Biden there, and on June 22, he will attend talks at the White House and a state supper. (Image: Reuters)

3/6 The visit is anticipated to result in increased cooperation between the two nations in the high-tech and defence industries, with India gaining access to important American technologies that Washington rarely shares with friends. Before leaving, Modi issued a statement in which he stated that "this special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies." "I will also have meetings with some of the top CEOs to explore ways to strengthen our trade and investment ties and to develop robust international supply chains." (Image: Reuters)

4/6 Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, met with Modi on 20 June to inform him about the company's ambitions to establish a facility for the production of electric vehicles in India, according to a source with direct knowledge of the meeting who spoke to Reuters. After meeting Modi, Musk remarked, "It was excellent and a very good conversation," and he added he intended to travel to India the next year. In response to a question from reporters about a timetable, Musk stated, "I am convinced Tesla will be in India and will do it as soon as humanly possible. (Image: Reuters)

5/6 The lawmakers in the US invited Modi to speak at the joint session. An unusual honour for a politician, who was once denied a visa to enter the US due to worries about human rights, it will be Modi's second such speech. On June 20, dozens of Democratic party members encouraged Biden to bring up human rights with Modi. The legislators expressed worry about discrimination based on religion, press freedom, internet access and the exploitation of civil society organisations. (Image: Reuters)