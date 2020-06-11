In pics | NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 educational institutions in India

Indian Institute of Technology Madras retained its position again, becoming the best educational institute in the country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Ministry of Human Resource Development on June 11 released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020. The ranking of universities and institutions across India is based on the pre-determined parameters. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained its position again, becoming the best educational institute in the country. These rankings are expected to act as a guide to students looking for higher educational institutions in India. Here are the top educational institutions in India as per the NIRF ranking. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 2/11 Rank 10 | Banaras Hindu University | State: Uttar Pradesh | Score: 62.03 (Image: Wiki Commons) 3/11 Rank 9 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee | State: Uttarakhand | Score: 68.48 (Image: IIT Roorkee Website) 4/11 Rank 8 | Jawaharlal Nehru University | State: Delhi | Score: 68.76 (Image: Wikipedia) 5/11 Rank 7 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati | State: Assam | Score: 68.81 (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/11 Rank 6 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur | State: Uttar Pradesh | Score: 74.99 (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/11 Rank 5 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur | State: West Bengal | Score: 75.85 (Image: News18) 8/11 Rank 4 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay | State: Maharashtra | Score: 80.75 (Image: IIT Bombay Website) 9/11 Rank 3 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi | State: Delhi | Score: 81.33 (IIT Delhi Website) 10/11 Rank 2 | Indian Institute of Science | State: Karnataka | Score: 84.18 (Image: IISc Bengaluru Website) 11/11 Rank 1 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras | State: Tamil Nadu | Score: 85.31 (Image: Wikimedia) First Published on Jun 11, 2020 04:29 pm