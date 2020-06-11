App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 educational institutions in India

Indian Institute of Technology Madras retained its position again, becoming the best educational institute in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ministry of Human and Resource Development on June 11 has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020. Ranking of universities and institutions across India is based on the pre-determined parameters. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained its position again, becoming the best educational institute in the country. These rankings are expected to act as a guide to students looking for higher educational institutions in India. Here are the top education institutes in India as per the NIRF ranking. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 10 | Banaras Hindu University | State: Uttar Pradesh | Score: 62.03 (Image: Wiki Commons)
Rank 9 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee | State: Uttarakhand | Score: 68.48 (Image: IIT Roorkee Website)
Rank 8 | Jawaharlal Nehru University | State: Delhi | Score: 68.76
Rank 7 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati | State: Assam | Score: 68.81 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 6 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur | State: Uttar Pradesh | Score: 74.99 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 5 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur | State: West Bengal | Score: 75.85 (Image: News18)
Rank 4 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay | State: Maharashtra | Score: 80.75 (Image: IIT Bombay)
Rank 3 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi | State: Delhi | Score: 81.33 (IIT Delhi)
Rank 2 | Indian Institute of Science | State: Karnataka | Score: 84.18 (Image: IISc Bengaluru)
Rank 1 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras | State: Tamil Nadu | Score: 85.31 (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 1 | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras | State: Tamil Nadu | Score: 85.31 (Image: Wikimedia)

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 04:29 pm

