In pics | NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 educational institutions in India

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on June 11 released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020. The ranking of universities and institutions across India is based on the pre-determined parameters. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained its position again, becoming the best educational institute in the country. These rankings are expected to act as a guide to students looking for higher educational institutions in India. Here are the top educational institutions in India as per the NIRF ranking. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)