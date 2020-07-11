In Pics | Most popular brands in India: Take a look

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
live
1
https://www.moneycontrol.com/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Most popular brands in India: Take a look

The Brand Footprint Report 2020 from the from worldpanel division of Kantar has listed the most popular brands in India. Find out which brands have the maximum reach in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Brand Footprint Report 2020 from the from worldpanel division of Kantar has listed the most popular brands in India. The study ranked the brands on the basis of consumer reach points (CRP) recorded in a year. Over two-third of the top 50 brands are Indian origin brands (36) while global stands at 14. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

The Brand Footprint Report 2020 from the from worldpanel division of Kantar has listed the most popular brands in India. The study ranked the brands on the basis of consumer reach points (CRP) recorded in a year. Over two-third of the top 50 brands are Indian origin brands (36) while global stands at 14. (Image: Reuters)

No. 1: Parle | CRP: 6,029 million (12 percent increase) (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
2/8

No. 1: Parle | CRP: 6,029 million (12 percent increase) (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

No. 2: Amul | CRP: 4,632 million (17 percent increase) (Image: Reuters)
3/8

No. 2: Amul | CRP: 4,632 million (17 percent increase) (Image: Reuters)

No. 3: HUL's Clinic Plus | CRP: 4,514 million (32 percent increase)
4/8

No. 3: HUL's Clinic Plus | CRP: 4,514 million (32 percent increase)

No. 4: Britannia | CRP: 4,215 million (29 percent increase) (Image: Reuters)
5/8

No. 4: Britannia | CRP: 4,215 million (29 percent increase) (Image: Reuters)

No. 5: RSPL's Ghadi | CRP: 2,438 million (12 percent increase) (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
6/8

No. 5: RSPL's Ghadi | CRP: 2,438 million (12 percent increase) (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

No. 6: Tata | CRP: 2,212 million (16 percent increase) (Image: Tata Salt)
7/8

No. 6: Tata | CRP: 2,212 million (16 percent increase) (Image: Tata Salt)

Brands such as Dabur, HUL's Vim, Sunfeast, Brooke Bond and Patanjali joined the Billion CRP Club this year.
8/8

Brands such as Dabur, HUL's Vim, Sunfeast, Brooke Bond and Patanjali joined the Billion CRP Club in 2020.

First Published on Jul 11, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Britannia #Business #Companies #HUL #Parle #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.