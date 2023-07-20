English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    In Pics | Monsoon session begins: Adjournment motion on Manipur violence, 31 bills on govt's agenda

    During Parliament's Monsoon Session, parties plan to move an adjournment motion on Manipur violence and other issues, seeking PM Narendra Modi's presence. The government has 31 bills, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, on the agenda.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence in MPs using the monsoon session to discuss public welfare issues, emphasizing the positive impact of sharper discussions in the interest of the people. Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy.I am confident that all the MPs together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs,&quot; he said in his remarks ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament. (Image: ANI)
    1/5
    PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence in MPs using the monsoon session to discuss public welfare issues, emphasising the positive impact of sharper discussions in the interest of the people. "Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy. I am confident that all the MPs together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs," he said in his remarks ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament. (Image: ANI)
    Opposition MPs from various parties seek discussions on the Manipur issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament. A video of two women being paraded naked has sparked controversy. Notices for adjournment motions and suspension of business have been given, with the opposition urging the presence of PM Modi during the discussion. (Image: PTI)
    2/5
    Opposition MPs from various parties seek discussions on the Manipur issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament. A video of two women being paraded naked has sparked controversy. Notices for adjournment motions and suspension of business have been given, with the opposition urging the presence of PM Modi during the discussion. (Image: PTI)
    On the first day of the Monsoon session, Rajya Sabha received three notices for discussion. The topics included the train accident in Odisha, rail safety, unemployment, and the Manipur violence. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House until 2 pm due to a ruckus over the demand for discussing the Manipur crisis. (Image: ANI)
    3/5
    On the first day of the Monsoon session, Rajya Sabha received three notices for discussion. The topics included the train accident in Odisha, rail safety, unemployment, and Manipur violence. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House until 2 pm due to a ruckus over the demand for discussing the Manipur crisis. (Image: ANI)
    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes panel of Vice-Chairpersons with 50% female MPs, including BJP's PT Usha, S. Phangnon Konyak, NCP's Fouzia Khan, and BJD's Sulata Deo. (Image: ANI)
    4/5
    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes a panel of Vice-Chairpersons with 50% female MPs, including BJP's PT Usha, S. Phangnon Konyak, NCP's Fouzia Khan, and BJD's Sulata Deo. (Image: ANI)
    Initially, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as a mark of respect for the late sitting MP Hardwar Dubey, who passed away in June. However, the House was adjourned again after a ruckus erupted over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue. (Image: ANI)
    5/5
    Initially, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as a mark of respect for the late sitting MP Hardwar Dubey, who passed away in June. However, the House was adjourned again after a ruckus erupted over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue. (Image: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Jagdeep Dhankar #Manipur Violence #monsoon session #Parliament #PM Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 03:02 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!