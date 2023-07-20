In Pics | Monsoon session begins: Adjournment motion on Manipur violence, 31 bills on govt's agenda

1/5 PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence in MPs using the monsoon session to discuss public welfare issues, emphasising the positive impact of sharper discussions in the interest of the people. "Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy. I am confident that all the MPs together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs," he said in his remarks ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament. (Image: ANI)

2/5 Opposition MPs from various parties seek discussions on the Manipur issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament. A video of two women being paraded naked has sparked controversy. Notices for adjournment motions and suspension of business have been given, with the opposition urging the presence of PM Modi during the discussion. (Image: PTI)

3/5 On the first day of the Monsoon session, Rajya Sabha received three notices for discussion. The topics included the train accident in Odisha, rail safety, unemployment, and Manipur violence. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House until 2 pm due to a ruckus over the demand for discussing the Manipur crisis. (Image: ANI)

4/5 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes a panel of Vice-Chairpersons with 50% female MPs, including BJP's PT Usha, S. Phangnon Konyak, NCP's Fouzia Khan, and BJD's Sulata Deo. (Image: ANI)