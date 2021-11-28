In Pics | M-cap of nine out of the top 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2.62 lakh crore

Baja Finance | The company took the biggest hit last week, along with Reliance Industries. It's valuation tumbled by Rs 41,518.24 crore to Rs 4,10,670.50 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited | Reliance Industries (RIL) was another one on the top 10 list that saw its market worth tank by Rs 38,440.66 crore to Rs 15,30,109.51 crore. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)

Infosys | The valuation of Infosys took a hit of Rs 37,950.03 crore to reach Rs 7,10,925.34 crore.

HDFC | The valuation of HDFC plummeted by Rs 33,067.68 crore to Rs 4,96,168.98 crore.

State Bank of India | State Bank of India’s market capital dropped by Rs 29,852.83 crore to Rs 4,19,902.97 crore.

ICICI Bank | ICICI Bank lost Rs 28,567.03 crore to Rs 5,01,039.91 crore.

HDFC Bank | The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 26,873.77 crore to Rs 8,25,658.59 crore.

Hindustan Unilever | The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 14,778.93 crore to Rs 5,48,570.82 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped by Rs 11,097.15 crore to Rs 12,74,563.64 crore.