MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

In Pics | M-cap of nine out of the top 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2.62 lakh crore

The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market. While Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, Bharti Airtel was the only gainer from the top-10 companies’ list.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Baja Finance | M-cap for the week ended July 8: 3,75,628.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 344.05 crore Bajaj Finance gained Rs 18,518.27 crore to settle at Rs 4,20,300.85 crore
Baja Finance | The company took the biggest hit last week, along with Reliance Industries. It's valuation tumbled by Rs 41,518.24 crore to Rs 4,10,670.50 crore.
Reliance Industries Limited | Reliance Industries (RIL) saw its market worth tank by Rs 38,440.66 crore to Rs 15,30,109.51 crore.
Reliance Industries Limited | Reliance Industries (RIL) was another one on the top 10 list that saw its market worth tank by Rs 38,440.66 crore to Rs 15,30,109.51 crore. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)
Infosys
Infosys | The valuation of Infosys took a hit of Rs 37,950.03 crore to reach Rs 7,10,925.34 crore.
Representative Image
HDFC | The valuation of HDFC plummeted by Rs 33,067.68 crore to Rs 4,96,168.98 crore.
9. State Bank of India | M-cap for the week ended August 15: Rs 3,84,963.12 crore | Declined during the week: Rs 3,837.58 crore (Image: Moneycontrol)
State Bank of India | State Bank of India’s market capital dropped by Rs 29,852.83 crore to Rs 4,19,902.97 crore.
ICICI Bank for insurance story
ICICI Bank | ICICI Bank lost Rs 28,567.03 crore to Rs 5,01,039.91 crore.
hdfc bank
HDFC Bank | The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 26,873.77 crore to Rs 8,25,658.59 crore.
Hindustan Unilever saw significant input cost inflation in the fabric wash segment, and, in order to mitigate the impact on margins, took calibrated price increases. (Representative image)
Hindustan Unilever | The market capitalisation (m-cap) of  Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 14,778.93 crore to Rs 5,48,570.82 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The stock has surged 204 percent— from Rs 1078.78 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 3275 on January 21, 2021.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped by Rs 11,097.15 crore to Rs 12,74,563.64 crore.
File image
Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel is the only company among the top 10 list whose valuation jumped Rs 12,769.55 crore to Rs 4,05,009.55 crore.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Airtel #Business #market capitalisation (m-cap) #mcap #RIL #Slideshow
first published: Nov 28, 2021 03:36 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.