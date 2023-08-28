In Pics | Key highlights of Reliance AGM 2023

1/10 Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting year-on-year revenue growth of over 20 percent. Per-user data consumption on Jio’s network has also surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month.

2/10 The next generation of Ambani family - Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani - will join the board of Reliance Industries Ltd

3/10 Nita Ambani has stepped down from the Board of Directors of Reliance. She will continue to be the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

4/10 Jio AirFibre to launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19.

5/10 Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announces Jio True5G Developer Platform, a comprehensive platform combining 5G network, edge computing, and a spectrum of applications and services. This platform will offer access to partner solutions as well.

6/10 Reliance Retail posted an annual revenue of Rs 2,60,364 crore in FY23, registering a year-on-year growth of 30 percent. The company has delivered an EBITDA of Rs 17,928 crore and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore.

7/10 Reliance has capitalised Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) with a net worth of Rs 1,20,000 crore to create one of the world’s highest-capitalised financial service platforms at inception.

8/10 "We are well on our way to enhancing gas production to 30 million standard cubic meters per day, which will be 30 percent of India's gas production and 15 percent of its current gas demand. We are accelerating our journey to achieve net carbon zero by 2035 through the use of Renewables and Bioenergy for a sustainable and green business," said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on 02C business.

9/10 Company on track to build solar, wind, battery, hydrogen & bio-energy platforms. Concurrent priority to set up battery giga factory by 2026. Furthermore, aims to enable the installation of 100 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030.