1/5 The specifics of the forthcoming mission were revealed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 24. On July 30 at 6:30 a.m., PSLV-C56, carrying a DS-SAR satellite and six more passengers, is slated to launch from the SDSC-SHAR's first launch pad in Sriharikota. (Image: ISRO website)

2/5 In its core-alone configuration, PSLV-C56 is set up similarly to C55. It would launch the 360 kg DS-SAR satellite into a 535 km high, 5-degree inclination Near-equatorial Orbit. (Image: ISRO website)

3/5 A collaboration between ST Engineering and DSTA, which represents the Singaporean government, led to the creation of the DS-SAR satellite. It will be utilised to assist the satellite imagery needs of various entities within the Singaporean government once it is installed and operational. For their commercial clients, ST Engineering will use it to provide multi-modal, more responsive images and geospatial services. (Image: ISRO website)

4/5 A Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload created by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is carried by DS-SAR. As a result, the DS-SAR can offer coverage in all weather conditions, day and night, and is able to image with a resolution of 1 m at full polarimetry. (Image: Twitter/ISRO)