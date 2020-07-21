In pics | India to get its first batch of Rafale fighter jets on July 29; here’s all you need to know

The first batch of five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale jets is likely to be inducted on July 29 at Air Force Station Ambala. Of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets, with the remaining six being trainers. The latter will come with twin-seats and will have all the features similar to that of fighter jets. This picture was taken on October 8, 2019. (Image: PTI)