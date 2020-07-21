In pics | India to get its first batch of Rafale fighter jets on July 29; here’s all you need to know

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale jet at an air base in France on October 8, 2019
The first batch of five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale jets is likely to be inducted on July 29 at Air Force Station Ambala. Of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets, with the remaining six being trainers. The latter will come with twin-seats and will have all the features similar to that of fighter jets. This picture was taken on October 8, 2019. (Image: PTI)
In a telephonic conversation on June 2 between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly, Florence conveyed that the jets will be delivered to India as scheduled in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training for the Rafale and are now fully operational and will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft after the fighter jets arrive. This picture was taken on October 8, 2019. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)
India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale jet at an air base in France on October 8, 2019. Singh visited the assembly line for IAF Rafale jets before a ceremony at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, on October 8, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh blesses the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force after a delivery ceremony at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, on October 8, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, which include Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low-band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems, among others. French Defence Minister Florence Parly, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, pose in front of the first Rafale fighter jet to the Indian Air Force during a delivery ceremony at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, on October 8, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
The Rafale jets are likely to get deployed in Ladakh as part of IAF's efforts to improve operational capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The arrival of the Rafale jets will further strengthen the IAF's combat capabilities. (Image: Dassault Aviation)
A look at why India wants the Rafale combat aircraft. The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 08:42 pm