In Pics | How to get ready for the post-COVID-19 job market

Here’s what you can do to better your resume for the work world post COVID-19 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The job market is difficult to navigate, more so now, as the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic throws up new challenges. Here is what you can do to better your resume for the work world after COVID-19. 2/11 Build your skillset: Change is the only constant and with the evolving times an updated skill-set would be a handy addition to your resume. Show potential employers what you’ve learned that can be an asset to their business in the post-coronavirus world. (Image Source: Reuters) 3/11 Build and maintain relationships: Communication and a professional network continue to remain important – whether before or after COVID-19. It would add to your resume to show a potential employer the network you could provide, if your job calls for it. (Image: Pixabay) 4/11 Be open to opportunities: The pandemic has disrupted the ‘normal’ patterns of work such as travel to office, close in-person interactions, and fixed work hours. Make sure your resume reflects a willingness to embrace gig work. Gig work has now permeated across industries and businesses will continue to rely on consultants, freelancers and contract employees, so adapting to the reality could prepare your mind set better.(Image: Reuters) 5/11 Make yourself visible online: Ensure that your LinkedIn profile or digital resumes are as up-to-date as the physical one. If your job warrants it – artists, photographers, writers, etc.; create your own website. An online portfolio can be a great addition to a CV, especially when sent via mail a link embedded in the resume could be just the leg up you need. Also participate and share your work on dedicated online communities to maintain visibility. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Regular updates: Make it a practise to regularly update your resume even if not actively looking for a job. This means that if the opportunity presents itself, you will not waste time hesitating or delaying to make updates on the spot. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Show what you can bring: Ensure your resume reflects all your relevant experiences and skill-sets, especially if it can add to the revenue inflow. It is important that the employers see that you have the skills and can generate ideas for future if needed. With many businesses taking financial hits in the current situation, this could elevate your resume to the top of the pile. Clearly state your objective and what impact you would bring to the table. (Image: pxhere) 8/11 Show ability to adapt: Ensure your resume showcases how well you have adapted to the new work-from-home or digital work environment. It may yet be a while till companies have all workers coming into office for work, and demonstrating that you can work remotely could help. This is also an application for transferable skills, for example a former flight attendant trying for a hotel job. The skill set is similar and can be enumerated to push your chances.(Image: Reuters) 9/11 Show communication: Make sure you showcase your ability to communicate – and if the position calls for it, delegate – tasks online. In the virtual work climate, communication still remains key. Knowledge of efficient online communication tools could be a great addition. The resume itself should read and communicate your strengths well. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic) 10/11 Highlight your creativity: Not everyone can keep a level head during a crisis, highlight how you can work around an uncertain and changing work environment post COVID-19. Tailor your resume as per the employer’s or job requirement to highlight particular key leadership and team working skills. (Image: Microsoft) 11/11 Do not give up: Be it accepting the changed reality and adjusting goals accordingly, do not stop looking. It may not also hit a six on the first try, but keep looking. The perseverance will pay off. Prioritise information on your resume and do your best. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 19, 2020 03:01 pm