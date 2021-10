In pics | Here’s a ranking of the world’s top 10 restaurants for 2021

An annual list of the world’s 50 best restaurants is here. The annual ranking, which is organized by the UK-based William Reed Media, wasn’t published last year due to the pandemic. To counter the restrictions on international travel and limited dining opportunities of the last year, the 2021 list was created from a combination of votes cast in January 2020 (which have never been published) and a ‘voting refresh’ which took place in March 2021. Each voter had the chance to update their 2020 selections based only on restaurant experiences in their own region in the 14 months since the previous voting round, reflecting the increased importance of local dining. For the first time, one city dominated the top two spots i.e. restaurants in Copenhagen, Denmark — Noma and Geranium — ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, at “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” awards ceremony held on Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium. Here are the Top 10 from the list. (Image: Shutterstock)