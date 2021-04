Professional networking site LinkedIn on April 28 has brought out a list of top 25 best workplaces to grow your career in India. The methodology uses LinkedIn data to rank companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression. These include ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background. Here is the list. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 25 | NTPC Headcount in India: 18,936 | Top India locations: Noida Area, New Delhi Area, Vishakhapatnam Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Commissioning | In-demand jobs: Operations, Engineering, Business Development (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 24 | Flipkart Headcount in India: 12,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Supply Chain Management, Vendor Management, Operations Management | In-demand jobs: Business Development, Operations, Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 23 | Axis Bank Headcount in India: 72,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Kolkata Area | Most common skills: Retail Banking, Sales Management, Management Information Systems (MIS) | In-demand jobs: Finance, Sales, Business Development (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 22 | Siemens Headcount in India: 9437 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Software Development, C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 21 | Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Headcount in India: 28,500 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Ahmedabad Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 20 | JP Morgan Chase & Co. Headcount in India: 34,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: Business Analysis, Banking, SQL | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Operations (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 19 | Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Hyderabad Area, Tiruchchirappalli Area, Bhopal Area | Most common skills: Manufacturing, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Business Development (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 18 | Aditya Birla Group Headcount in India: 100,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: Sales Management, Vendor Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) | In-demand jobs: Sales, Operations, Engineering (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 17 | HCL Technologies Headcount in India: 1,68,977 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: SQL, Software Development, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 16 | Bharat Electronics Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Chandigarh Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research (Image: Twitter/@PIB_India

Rank: 15 | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Headcount in India: 29,668 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Nasik Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: Aviation, Manufacturing, Aerospace | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Arts and Design (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Rank: 14 | ICICI Bank Headcount in India: 97,350 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skill: Sales Management, Retail Banking, Management Information Systems (MIS) | In-demand jobs: Finance, Sales, Support (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 13 | IBMGlobal Headcount in India: 350,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Program and Project Management (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 12 | Reliance Industries Limited Headcount in India: 26,488 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Jamnagar Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Vendor Management, Commissioning, Operations Management | In-demand jobs: Operations, Engineering, Sales (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 11 | Capgemini Headcount in India: 125,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis, Java | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Engineering, Information Technology (Image: Twitter)

Rank: 10 | HDFC Bank Headcount in India: 116,970 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: Sales Management, Retail Banking, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) | In-demand jobs: Sales, Finance, Business Development (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 9 | Amazon Headcount in India: 100,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area, India | Most common skills: Java, SQL, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 8 | Wipro Headcount in India: 156,480 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Chennai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis, Software Development | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank: 7 | EYGlobal Headcount in India: 284,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Financial Analysis, Accounting, Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Accounting, Business Development (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 6 | Deloitte Headcount in India: 12,000 | Top India locations: Hyderabad Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Business Analysis, SQL, Financial Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Business Development, Accounting (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank: 5 | Infosys Headcount in India: 158,020 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area | Most common skills: SQL, Java, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Consulting (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 4 | Larsen & Toubro Headcount in India: 52,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: AutoCAD, SQL, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank: 3 | Accenture Global headcount: 537,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Software Development, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank: 2 | Cognizant Headcount in India: 204,500 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Programming, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development (Image: Reuters)