In pics | Here are the top 10 female-led companies in the Fortune 500 list

Here is the list of top 10 female-led Fortune 500 companies with the highest revenue in fiscal year 2019 as of May Moneycontrol News A record number of 37 women running America’s largest corporations listed in this year’s Fortune 500 list. Fortune 500, which ranks America’s largest companies, has released the number of female chief executives on the list, which is closely watched to get this statistic. With a record 37 female CEOs, women run 7.4 percent of the 500 business. Here is the list of top 10 female-led Fortune 500 companies with the highest revenue in the fiscal year 2019 as of May. No 1 | Company: General Motors | CEO: Mary Barra | 2019 revenue: $137.2 million (Image: Reuters) No 2 | Company: Anthem | CEO: Gail Boudreaux | 2019 revenue: $104.2 million (Image: Reuters) No 3 | Company: United Parcel Services | CEO: Carol Tome | 2019 revenue: $74.1 million (Image: Reuters) No 4 | Company: Best Buy | CEO: Corie Barry | 2019 revenue: $43.6 million (Image: Reuters) No 5 | Company: Oracle | CEO: Safra Catz | 2019 revenue: $39.5 million (Image: Fortune) No 6 | Company: General Dynamics | CEO: Phebe Novakovic | 2019 revenue: $39.3 million (Image: Reuters) No 7 | Company: Progressive | CEO: Tricia Griffith | 2019 revenue: $39 million (Image: Fortune) No 8 | Company: Northrop Grumman | CEO: Kathy Warden | 2019 revenue: $33.8 million (Image: Facebook) No 9 | Company: Duke Energy | CEO: Lynn Good | 2019 revenue: $24.6 million (Image: duke-energy.com) No 10 | Company: Occidental Petroleum | CEO: Vicki Hollub | 2019 revenue: $21.9 million (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 13, 2020 09:42 pm