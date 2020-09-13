In pics | Here are the top 10 female-led companies in the Fortune 500 list

A record number of 37 women running America’s largest corporations listed in this year’s Fortune 500 list. Fortune 500, which ranks America’s largest companies, has released the number of female chief executives on the list, which is closely watched to get this statistic. With a record 37 female CEOs, women run 7.4 percent of the 500 business. Here is the list of top 10 female-led Fortune 500 companies with the highest revenue in the fiscal year 2019 as of May.