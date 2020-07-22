In pics | Here are best CEOs for diversity in 2020; Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai among the top 10

US-based company review website Comparably, a platform that provides culture and compensation data for public and private companies, has compiled its annual report of Best CEOs for Diversity. The company has released a list of top 25 CEOs of large companies. The ranking is based on the survey feedback by employees working across US companies. Studies show that leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions benefits business growth, creativity, and innovation. Every CEO on the list is rated the most favourably among employees of colour and among the top 5 percent of all CEOs from similar-size companies on Comparably.com. Here are the 10 top rated CEOs for diversity in large companies. (Image: Reuters)