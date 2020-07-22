App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Here are best CEOs for diversity in 2020; Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai among the top 10

Every CEO on the list is rated the most favourably among employees of colour, and among the top 5% of all CEOs from similar-size companies on Comparably.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
US-based company review website Comparably, a platform that provides culture and compensation data for public and private companies, has compiled its annual report of Best CEOs for Diversity. The company has released a list of top 25 CEOs of large companies. The ranking is based on the survey feedback by employees working across US companies. Studies show that leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions benefits business growth, creativity, and innovation. Every CEO on the list is rated the most favourably among employees of colour and among the top 5 percent of all CEOs from similar-size companies on Comparably.com. Here are the 10 top rated CEOs for diversity in large companies. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Chris Caldwell | Company: Concentrix (Image: concentrix.com)
Rank 9 | Mike Walsh | Company: LexisNexis (Image: lexisnexis.com)
Rank 8 | Tim Cook | Company: Apple (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Sid Sijbrandij | Company: GitLab (Image: Twitter @sytses)
Rank 6 | Steve Bilt | Company: Smile Brands (Image: Twitter @SteveBilt)
Rank 5 | Carlos Rodriguez | Company: ADP (Image: adp.com)
Rank 4 | Eric Yuan | Company: Zoom Video Communications (Image: Forbes)
Rank 3 | Sundar Pichai | Company: Google (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Vlad Shmunis | Company: RingCentral (Image: ringcentral.com)
Rank 1 | Satya Nadella | Company: Microsoft (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Satya Nadella #Slideshow #Sundar Pichai #world

