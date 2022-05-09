In Pics: Heatwave lashes most parts of India as Banswara hottest at 46.5 degrees Celsius

Moneycontrol News

A workers quenches his thirst next to power lines as a heatwave continues to lash the national capital New Delhi. An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)A man walks across a dried bed of river Yamuna where water levels have reduced drastically following hot weather in New Delhi, India. The Indian capital, like many other parts of South Asia, is in the midst of a record-shattering heatwave. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)Local tourists walk around the India Gate monument on a hot day in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)The weather department has predicted heatwave conditions in Banswara, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu over the next four days. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)Among other places, Churu recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, Kota 44.6 degrees Celsius, Pilani and Jodhpur 44 degrees Celsius, Alwar 43.9 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 43.4 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 43 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 42.6 degrees Celsius, Udaipur 42.4 degrees Celsius, and Sikar 42 degrees Celsius. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)Some 80% of Indian states are prone to heatwaves and most have plans ready to alter office and school timings as well as working hours for labourers to avoid the hottest time of day when necessary, a government official told Reuters. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)India suffered its hottest March in more than 100 years and April saw many places, including New Delhi, recording unusually high temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius on most days. More than two dozen people have died of suspected heat strokes since late March, and power demand has hit multi-year highs. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)