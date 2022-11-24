In Pics: Glimpses from CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights 2022

CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights is a special curated series that brings in fascinating and unplugged conversations with exclusive audiences. (Image: News18)

It offers glimpses of the previously unseen side to entrepreneurs, business icons, policymakers, promoters and trendsetters across various sectors - where we see them engage in candid conversations. (Image: News18)

Marquee Nights has seen an eclectic mix of guests such as Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus and current founder of Nothing, best-selling author William Dalrymple and Reed Hastings, co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix. (Image: News18)

Taking the series a notch higher, for the latest edition of Marquee Nights we got into a tete-a-tete with Yannick Bolloré, chairman of media and entertainment conglomerate Vivendi and chairman and CEO of the French ad holding company Havas Group. (Image: News18)

In recent years the Havas Group in India has dialed up its growth strategy to carve a bigger piece of the India market and compete with rival holding companies - WPP, IPG, Dentsu and its French counterpart Publicis Groupe. (Image: News18)

The Group roped in executives to bolster leadership and help create a digital-forward fully integrated marketing services group, hiring people across levels to go from 200 people in India in 2018 to about 1200 in 2022. Havas Group has picked up significant pace in the past few years, strengthening offerings through new expertise, strategic tie-ups, acquisitions, and joint ventures, aiming to be seen as a fully-integrated network. (Image: News18)

In a candid Marquee Nights conversation with Anuradha Sengupta of CNBC-TV18, Bolloré shared what sets apart the French group from its rivals, why he’s always been bullish on emerging sectors like gaming, his views on everything from traditional TV to OTT to metaverse and his hot take on Elon Musk and the tumultuous Twitter takeover. (Image: News18)

Havas Group India Chief Rana Barua and Shemaroo’s Kranti Gada in conversation at CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights held in Mumbai recently. (Image: News18)

Partha Sinha (left) of BCCL, Shubhranshu Singh (center) of Tata Motors and Bobby Pawar (right) of Havas Group at the CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights event. (Image: News18)

Manisha Kapoor of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and Kranti Gada of Shemaroo Entertainment pose for a picture during the event. (Image: News18)

Founder of House of Cheer Networks Raj Nayak poses for a picture with Rachita Kapur (first from right) of Storyboard18 and other guests at the CNBC-TV18 Marquee Nights. (Image: News18)

Sidharth Shakdher (left) of Disney+ Hotstar and Shubhranshu Singh (right) of Tata Motors in a conversation during the event. (Image: News18)

Facebook India’s Avinash Pant (third from left) poses with CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta (second from right) and Shibani Gharat (second from left), and other guests. (Image: News18)