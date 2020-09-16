In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 16

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 22.40 | The share price jumped 10 percent after the bank said the mutual due diligence process for the merger with Clix Group is substantially complete and both parties are in discussions on the next steps. Under the non-binding LOI, the proposed amalgamation is subject to completion of mutual due-diligence, regulatory and other customary approvals. As per the mutual understanding between parties, the exclusivity period was extended till September 15 due to the prevailing pandemic situation.