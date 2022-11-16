In Pics | G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with top world leaders

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes over the G20 presidency from Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the summit leaders ended the meet in Bali. During his visit to Bali, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with some key leaders and discussed ways to boost their ties. (Image: AP)Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The two leaders discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi held a meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed about the ways to further cement the comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on cooperation in education, innovation and other sectors. The two leaders also discussed about increasing trade and maritime cooperation. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change. They also focused on ways to enhance economic partnership between the two countries. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Prime Minister Modi and French PM Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting in Bali while attending G20 Summit 2022. The two leaders had an in-depth discussion on various issues including boosting cooperation in defence, nuclear energy and food security. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi met Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and discussed about boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors such as the green economy, renewable energy, FinTech and deepening trade relations. Singapore is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)