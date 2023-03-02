In Pics| G20 foreign ministers' meet begins in Ukraine war shadow, Jaishankar addresses the first session

1/8

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar addresses the first session of G20 foreign ministers' meeting on March 2.The discussion in the session will focus on challenges around multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation.Dr S Jaishankar in a discussion with dignitaries ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.Jaishankar welcomes FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. G20 Troika members discussed the issues that would be taken up during the foreign ministers meeting.Jaishankar with Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama of Nigeria ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Jaishankar underlined India’s strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union.Jaishankar with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly of the UK. The minister reviewed the progress in India-UK relations and noted the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme.Jaishankar welcomes Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero of Argentina. The ministers noted that trade has expanded significantly even as defence cooperation unfolded. The nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial.Jaishankar meets Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor of South Africa. The minister discussed G20 focus areas and the agenda of our Ministerial. The duo also exchanged views on BRICS.